Video: Adoring Fijian students welcome Crusaders star Seta Tamanivalu back to old school with stunning song

Crusaders back Seta Tamanivalu was the star attraction as he and his side paid a visit to his old school, Lelean Memorial School in Fiji.

With the Crusaders and Chiefs to meet in tomorrow's Super Rugby clash, both sides have been out and about in Suva meeting their Fijian fans.

"Thank you Lelean for having us. Good to see lots of smiling faces out there today. They actually waited for extra 30 mins in the rain so they can meet the boys," Tamanivalu posted on Facebook.

The three-Test All Black grew up in Fiji, before moving to New Zealand as a teenager to pursue his rugby dreams.