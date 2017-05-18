 

Video: Adoring Fijian students welcome Crusaders star Seta Tamanivalu back to old school with stunning song

Crusaders back Seta Tamanivalu was the star attraction as he and his side paid a visit to his old school, Lelean Memorial School in Fiji.

The Fiji native is a crowd favourite ahead of his side's match with the Chiefs in Suva tomorrow.
With the Crusaders and Chiefs to meet in tomorrow's Super Rugby clash, both sides have been out and about in Suva meeting their Fijian fans.

"Thank you Lelean for having us. Good to see lots of smiling faces out there today. They actually waited for extra 30 mins in the rain so they can meet the boys," Tamanivalu posted on Facebook.

The three-Test All Black grew up in Fiji, before moving to New Zealand as a teenager to pursue his rugby dreams. 

More video from the Crusaders and Chiefs in Fiji

The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.
The burly Waikato-based team showed a softer side ahead of Friday night’s game in Suva against the Crusaders.
