Video: The adorable moment 10-year-old Chiefs fan names the team to play the Lions: 'Over to you Sam'

In a touching gesture from the Chiefs today a 10-year-old fan was given the honour of reading out the side to take on the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday.

Young Sam Webb, dressed in Chiefs jersey, sat alongside coach Dave Rennie and announced the team at a press conference today.

Sam did a great job by anyone's estimation, reading out the names in a close to flawless performance.

He received a round of applause after he'd finished.