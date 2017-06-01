 

Video: 'Absolute class!' Baby Blacks winger's savage fend leads to classic try against Scotland

Source:

1 NEWS

Baby Blacks winger Tima Faingaanuku was the star of the show in his side's opening match victory over Scotland this morning, bagging three tries in the 42-20 win in Georgia.

Tima Faingaanuku got the ball rolling for the Baby Blacks, scoring this effort in the 42-20 win in Georgia.
Source: SKY

The winger, 20, opened New Zealand's tournament in some style, receiving a cutout pass from first five Tiaan Falcon.

Fiangaanuku managed to hold off several Scotland defenders before going over in the corner for a classic winger's try.

The bonus point win sees New Zealand at the top of their pool, also containing Ireland and Italy as they seek to win the Under 20 World Cup for the first time since 2015.

Orbyn Ledger capped off the move after some slick work from Tiaan Falcon.
Source: SKY
New Zealand's under20s side looked as good as their senior counterparts.
Source: SKY

