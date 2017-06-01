Video: 'Absolute class!' Baby Blacks winger's savage fend leads to classic try against Scotland

Source:
Baby Blacks winger Tima Faingaanuku was the star of the show in his side's opening match victory over Scotland this morning, bagging three tries in the 42-20 win in Georgia.
The winger, 20, opened New Zealand's tournament in some style, receiving a cutout pass from first five Tiaan Falcon.
Fiangaanuku managed to hold off several Scotland defenders before going over in the corner for a classic winger's try.
The bonus point win sees New Zealand at the top of their pool, also containing Ireland and Italy as they seek to win the Under 20 World Cup for the first time since 2015.
