Victorious captains share the spoils after All Blacks, Lions battle for draw

The Test series between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions has ended in a 15-15 draw in Auckland, leaving the series squared 1-1.
The world champions scored the only tries of a tense Test at Eden Park on Saturday night but the Lions responded with five penalties to create the only drawn series outcome in 12 meetings between the teams.
A series of key decisions in the closing minutes from referee Romain Poite left plenty of conjecture as the Lions fell just short of winning a second-ever series in New Zealand.
