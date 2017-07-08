 

Victorious captains share the spoils after All Blacks, Lions battle for draw

The Test series between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions has ended in a 15-15 draw in Auckland, leaving the series squared 1-1.

Kieran Read and Sam Warburton each got a hand on the series trophy after the 15-all stalemate.
The world champions scored the only tries of a tense Test at Eden Park on Saturday night but the Lions responded with five penalties to create the only drawn series outcome in 12 meetings between the teams.

A series of key decisions in the closing minutes from referee Romain Poite left plenty of conjecture as the Lions fell just short of winning a second-ever series in New Zealand.

