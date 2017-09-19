Victor Vito named French Top 14 player of the year - watch some of his best moments for La Rochelle

Former All Blacks flanker Victor Vito has been named player of the year in the French Top 14.

Vito, 30, has been a key player for his La Rochelle side, helping steer them to the top of the regular season in the French league, before being eliminated by Ma'a Nonu's Toulon in the semi-finals.

The 33-Test flanker beat out competition from English loose forward Carl Fearns of Lyon, and French centre Remi Lamerat of Clermont, with his fellow players awarding him the honour.