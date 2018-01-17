 

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

Veteran All Blacks and Blues loose forward Jerome Kaino has confirmed he is leaving New Zealand at the end of the season.

The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.
Kaino announced this morning this Super Rugby season will be his last with the 34-year-old headed to Europe to play French club rugby.

The 2011 and 2015 World Cup winner played 81 Tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2004 and also stands as the third most capped Blues player in history, playing 127 Super Rugby games to date for the Auckland franchise.

Only Tony Woodcock (137 Super Rugby appearances) and Kevin Mealamu (164) have more.

"I want to confirm that I will be leaving NZ Rugby at the end of the 2018 Blues campaign," Kaino posted on social media this morning.

"To my FAMILY and the FANS the people who have made my career here in NZ such a special experience, you have been amazing, I will forever be grateful."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Kaino had a massive impact both on and off the field for Auckland, the Blues and the All Blacks.

"He's had a long and distinguished career in the All Blacks jersey and brought a physicality and skill level to his game which made him the best in the world in his position," Hansen said.

"He can be rightly proud of everything he has achieved in the All Blacks, which included helping win two Rugby World Cups."

Kaino had a career breakthrough in 2004 after he was named the World Rugby Under 21 player of the year.

Kaino went on to make his provincial, Super Rugby and All Blacks debuts all in that year - collecting 56 matches for Auckland throughout his career.

The loosie was also a key member of the All Blacks' successful 2011 Rugby World Cup campaign, playing all but one minute of every match on the New Zealand team's way to retaining the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time in 24 years.

He was nominated for World Player of the Year as a result of his performances, but was pipped by French rival Thierry Dusautoir.

Kaino also played in all seven matches of the All Blacks' successful World Cup defence in 2015.

Kaino has not confirmed what French club he is playing for but it is reported he has been in discussions with Toulon.

It's claimed the 81-Test loosie will move after the next Super Rugby season and link up with Malakai Fekitoa and Ma'a Nonu.
