Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders

Veteran prop Wyatt Crockett has announced his retirement from international rugby as well as confirming this will be his last season with the Crusaders.

The 71-Test All Black has called time on his international career but will play one last season with the Crusaders.
Crockett made 71 Test appearances for the All Blacks and has 187 Super Rugby matches under his belt to date - all with the Crusaders.

"It is never an easy thing to know when the time is right," Crockett wrote in an open letter.

"Since 2009 I have worn the All Blacks jersey with immense pride and gratitude, but for much longer than that I had dreamed of one day having that chance.

"Late last year, in consultation with my wife and family, we decided to start a new chapter of our lives, one that allows us to spend more time together."

Crockett said new All Blacks such as Tim Perry and Kane Hames are a bright future for NZ's stocks.
The 35-year-old prop made his Super Rugby debut in 2006 after heading to Canterbury in 2001 to be part of the Canterbury Rugby Union's academy team - a decision influenced by the prospect of working scrum guru Mike Cron.

Since his debut, Crockett has gone on to claim the club record of most Super Rugby caps with the possibility of reaching 200 also on the cards after the front-rower decided to have one last "crusade" with his teammates.

"I was happy to play just one game," he said.

The Crusaders prop will pass Keven Mealamu this weekend for most Super Rugby caps when he plays the Sunwolves.
"To know now that no one has played more – yet – makes me feel enormously proud and immensely grateful. To have won three titles with the Crusaders has been a dream come true, and I can assure you that my focus is very much on winning a fourth this season."

Crockett won one World Cup with the All Blacks, in 2015, after narrowly missing out on selection for the 2011 campaign.

Crockett thanked All Blacks coach Steve Hansen for his understanding and acceptance of the decision to retire.

"Steve has been a constant for me in the All Blacks. For as long as I have been there, so has he.

"I hope I have repaid your faith."

The All Black opened up about the struggles his family faced after his wife went through a kidney transplant last year.
Crockett also noted he will shift his provincial allegiance to the "province of his youth" - the Tasman Mako - for the next two seasons having decided to move back to Nelson. 

"We want to enjoy the lifestyle that this amazing region has to offer, and to give our boys the childhood that we were both lucky enough to have."

