Vaea Fifita shown red card for high tackle against Sharks

The Hurricanes 30-17 victory away to the Sharks in Durban was marred by a red card to loose forward Vaea Fifita, sent off for a dangerous tackle on Daniel du Preez.

With time running out and the Hurricanes ahead on the scoreboard, Fifita's shoulder connected with the neck and head of du Preez, the referee and TMO left with no choice but to show a red card.

Both sides also became entangled in a scuffle before fulltime, tensions threatening to boil over before the officials restored order to proceedings.