Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'

Hurricanes loose forward Vaea Fifita has opened up about his surprise omission from Steve Hansen's Rugby Championship squad, perplexed by his coach's reasoning.

Fifita, 26, was a notable omission from Hansen's side to face Australia, Argentina and South Africa, returning to play for Wellington in the Mitre 10 Cup instead.

Hansen himself gave the reasoning that he wasn't going to pick Fifita as a loose forward, having played the past Super Rugby season as a lock.

The All Blacks' newest weapon sat out of practice with a sore shoulder today. Source: 1 NEWS

However, Hansen's rationale is contradicted by the selection of Highlanders forward Jackson Hemopo, who fits into the exact same category.

Speaking to Stuff, Fifita said he was confused by his coach's reasoning for his exclusion.

"He told me that. But when I saw he got interviewed and he said he signed Hemopo to six, not lock, I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth," Fifita said.

The flanker had a breakout performance against Argentina in New Plymouth Source: 1 NEWS

Fifita also said that he prefers his role at number six, as opposed to in the second row.

"I like six because I can use my athleticism to do what I can do on the outside, rather than just stay tight and do the hard work like running into a brick wall and getting your body tired."

Fifita will get the chance to prove his worth as a blindside flanker, certain to line up for Wellington against Otago in this weekend's Mitre 10 Cup opener.

Fifita has been named to start for NZ against the France in Paris on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS
Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'
01:48

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
01:03
Captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and her side were blown away by their reception in Australia last night.

Black Ferns 'holding back the tears of joy' after traditional Aboriginal welcome in Sydney
Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks on red alert for Wallabies star David Pocock
01:50
The All Blacks’ aerial master says you’ve got to get it right when attempting to outleap an opponent otherwise you risk being carded.

You need to make good decisions when competing aerially, says Ben Smith

Matt Proctor named Wellington captain for Mitre 10 Cup

Wellington have named centre Matt Proctor as captain for the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup season, as the Lions revealed their squad this morning.

Proctor, 25, made his Wellington debut in 2012, since going on to star for both the Lions and the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

"Matt is incredibly well respected, not only in the Wellington region, but right across the country and we are all excited about what he will bring to the role," Wellington Lions head coach Chris Gibbes said.

However, while the likes of Julian Savea and Brad Shields have left New Zealand rugby ahead of the new season, Gibbes was happy to have the services of All Blacks duo Vaea Fifita and Jeff To'omaga-Allen, as well as the possibility of the returning Dane Coles.

Other All Blacks TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea have been named in the squad, however their availability will likely be limited throughout the Rugby Championship.

"Although we still have a relatively young squad there is some really experienced guys there who will be really influential on and off the field.

"We really want to carry on the momentum we had at the end of last season and the whole squad are really excited about getting the chance to do that against what is a quality Otago side who will be turning up at Westpac Stadium on Sunday."

Wellington: 

Forwards: Leni Apisai, Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, James O'Reilly,Tolu Fahamokioa, Alex Fidow, Joel Hintz, Xavier Numia, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Tietie Tuimauga, James Blackwell, Sam Lousi, Will Mangos, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Vaea Fifita, Greg Foe, Mateaki Kafatolu, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea, Galu Taufale, Thomas Waldrom,

Backs: Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, TJ Perenara, Carlos Price, Sheridan Rangihuna, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Pakai Turia, TJ Va'a, Wes Goosen, Matt Proctor, Billy Proctor, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Losi Filipo, Ben Lam, Trent Renata, Malo Tuitama

Matt Proctor of Wellington
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper's fitness and leadership have got a big tick from two of his predecessors, as he prepares to return from an eight-week layoff.

Openside flanker Hooper, who last week signed a new five-year deal with Rugby Australia, hasn't played since June, when he injured a hamstring in the final Test against Ireland.

He has passed a fitness test and is set to lead the side in their opening Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship game against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

Halfback Will Genia, who has played just 35 minutes of a trial since breaking his arm in the second Test, is no stranger to going into a big match after a long injury layoff.

He didn't anticipate Hooper would have any problems with being pitched straight into a high intensity Bledisloe clash.

"He'll come back hungry and he's certainly done the work," Genia said.

"He looks in good shape, we're looking forward to having him out there as our skipper obviously as well."

Hooper's backrow buddy Pocock was equally confident his skipper wouldn't miss a beat.

"I've seen the man running, he's got through, he's looking good," Pocock said.

"He's not a player that struggles aerobically so I'm backing him to be fine. He's a big part of the team you've seen the influence he has.

"I personally love playing alongside him.

"We get on well off the field and on the field it's something we've been working on for the last few years now, so it's good to have him back."

Hooper initially captained Australia in 2014, but took over the job on a fulltime basis in August 2017, after Stephen Moore stood down.

Pocock said he had seen Hooper grow as a leader.

"I think the role he's had over the last few years and how much he's gone through and seen, his leadership is improving all the time," Pocock said.

'So in five years he'll be an old sage.

"He's someone who wants feedback, who wants to learn and I think when that's the case, you do become a better leader.

"I think it's something that has really benefited him.

"He has grown as a leader and he's certainly on and off the field picks his moments now and is able to have that real impact when he says things."

Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15.
Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15. Source: Associated Press
