Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'

Wellington have named centre Matt Proctor as captain for the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup season, as the Lions revealed their squad this morning.

Proctor, 25, made his Wellington debut in 2012, since going on to star for both the Lions and the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

"Matt is incredibly well respected, not only in the Wellington region, but right across the country and we are all excited about what he will bring to the role," Wellington Lions head coach Chris Gibbes said.

However, while the likes of Julian Savea and Brad Shields have left New Zealand rugby ahead of the new season, Gibbes was happy to have the services of All Blacks duo Vaea Fifita and Jeff To'omaga-Allen, as well as the possibility of the returning Dane Coles.

Other All Blacks TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea have been named in the squad, however their availability will likely be limited throughout the Rugby Championship.

"Although we still have a relatively young squad there is some really experienced guys there who will be really influential on and off the field.

"We really want to carry on the momentum we had at the end of last season and the whole squad are really excited about getting the chance to do that against what is a quality Otago side who will be turning up at Westpac Stadium on Sunday."

Wellington:

Forwards: Leni Apisai, Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, James O'Reilly,Tolu Fahamokioa, Alex Fidow, Joel Hintz, Xavier Numia, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Tietie Tuimauga, James Blackwell, Sam Lousi, Will Mangos, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Vaea Fifita, Greg Foe, Mateaki Kafatolu, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea, Galu Taufale, Thomas Waldrom,