'Utterly dominant' All Blacks leave UK media stunned after Springboks destruction

The All Blacks' astonishing 57-0 demolition of South Africa, on Saturday, has left Europe's top rugby scribes blown away by New Zealand’s clinical precision delivered in Albany.

The All Blacks were unstoppable, scoring eight tries to nil.

After slumping to a 1-1 series draw with the British and Irish Lions earlier this year, UK media had been labelling the All Blacks as vulnerable, suggesting a power shift in the scheme of world rugby.

However, Saturday's result has fired a warning to the Northern Hemisphere that the All Blacks are just as dangerous as ever.

"Superb performance from the All Blacks this morning. Ruthless going forward but will be more pleased to keep the Springboks to 0," former Wales flanker Scott Quinnell tweeted.

The Daily Telegraph's Charlie Morgan was equally astounded at the level of performance from the men in black.

"The hosts were utterly dominant, comprehensively outmanoeuvring their opponents with clinical counters but also out muscling them in defence and at the set piece," he wrote.