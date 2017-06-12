'I used to make him cry' - Beauden Barrett stokes sibling rivalry ahead of facing brother Jordie

All Blacks and Blues star Beauden Barrett is stoking the fires of his rivalry with younger brother Jordie, with the two to come up against each other in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

After Beauden's move from the Hurricanes to the Blues ahead of the 2020 season, the two brothers will finally face each other for the first time in a competitive match, on June 14 at Eden Park.

Six years Jordie's senior, Beauden appeared to try and get in his brother's head on Sky Sport's the Breakdown last night.

"He's a big boy now – it's been a while since I used to make him cry at home in the backyard," Beauden joked.

"It's going to be a good match-up. Hopefully I can get out there on the park. I can't take anything for granted.

Barrett is also backing the Blues to triumph against his former side, with his debut to come against the team he made over 100 appearances for during his time in Super Rugby so far.

"There's nothing like taking the field and competing and it's going to be extra significant being against my old mates.

"Leon MacDonald and the other coaches have done a great job analysing the Canes. Though what I've told them isn't much more than what they already know.

“They haven't changed the way they play dramatically so it's probably more around personnel and understanding the behaviours of my former teammates that I can pass on my experiences with."