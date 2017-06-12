TODAY |

'I used to make him cry' - Beauden Barrett stokes sibling rivalry ahead of facing brother Jordie

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks and Blues star Beauden Barrett is stoking the fires of his rivalry with younger brother Jordie, with the two to come up against each other in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother. Source: 1 NEWS

After Beauden's move from the Hurricanes to the Blues ahead of the 2020 season, the two brothers will finally face each other for the first time in a competitive match, on June 14 at Eden Park.

Six years Jordie's senior, Beauden appeared to try and get in his brother's head on Sky Sport's the Breakdown last night.

"He's a big boy now – it's been a while since I used to make him cry at home in the backyard," Beauden joked.

"It's going to be a good match-up. Hopefully I can get out there on the park. I can't take anything for granted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kobus van Wyk joked about facing the Blues star while admitting there was talk of trying to “get under his skin”. Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett is also backing the Blues to triumph against his former side, with his debut to come against the team he made over 100 appearances for during his time in Super Rugby so far.

"There's nothing like taking the field and competing and it's going to be extra significant being against my old mates.

"Leon MacDonald and the other coaches have done a great job analysing the Canes. Though what I've told them isn't much more than what they already know.

“They haven't changed the way they play dramatically so it's probably more around personnel and understanding the behaviours of my former teammates that I can pass on my experiences with."

The Blues will host the Hurricanes at Eden Park on June 14, their first fixture of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Players who protested George Floyd's death should be 'applauded and not punished' - FIFA boss
2
Fijian golf great Vijay Singh withdraws from event after being labelled 'piece of trash' by fellow pro
3
Olympic skateboard hopeful, 11, fractures skull in terrifying halfpipe accident
4
Golf-crazy Kiwis converge on Queenstown for rare chance to play free rounds on stunning course
5
Awkward scenes as Skype call interrupts NRL star’s live TV interview
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Super Rugby Aotearoa to use golden point as one of handful of law changes made

Argentina's rugby union tells Jaguares stars to take deals from overseas

Aussie-based 2020 Rugby Championship and extended Bledisloe series with All Blacks proposed

02:00

Cory Jane confident of future Asian team in Super Rugby despite Sunwolves exclusion