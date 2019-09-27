USA's John Quill handed three match ban after red card against England

U.S. forward John Quill has been suspended for the remainder of the group stage at the Rugby World Cup after admitting to making a dangerous tackle that resulted in his red card in the Eagles' opening loss to England.

An independent judicial committee reviewed the TV footage of Thursday's game and took submissions from Quill before ruling the foul play was "reckless rather than deliberate."

The American flanker was the first player to be red carded at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when he hit England's Owen Farrell in a high, no-arms tackle in the 70th minute.

He will miss the United States' remaining three group-stage games against France, Argentina and Tonga, and the suspension will be allowed to play again from Oct. 14.