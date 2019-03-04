TODAY |

USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

The USA have ascended to the top of the World Sevens series, winning the Las Vegas Sevens title by thrashing Samoa 27-0 in one of the most one sided finals ever seen.

Coming into the final against the high flying hosts USA, Samoa had nothing to lose in their first final of the new World Sevens Series.

The USA on the other hand, had the weight of expectations from the Las Vegas crowd, having reached a fifth straight cup final, also out to defend their 2018 title won during last year's tournament.

Ben Pinkleman opened the scoring for the hosts, slicing through the Samoan defence down the right, however a missed conversion meant that the USA would only lead 5-0 midway through the first half.

Matai Leuta doubled the USA's lead not long after, showing remarkable speed and power to force his way over for the second try of the final.

Samoa's defence would hold firm, repelling one final USA attack to end the first half, with the hosts taking a 10-0 lead into the break.

Madison Hughes compounded Samoa's woes, adding the USA's third straight after the break. Hughes would convert his own try to put the USA 17-0 ahead.

Pinkleman's second try would rub salt in the wounds, as the USA toyed with Samoa's defence long enough for him to dart over on the right wing.

Maceo Brown had the final say for the USA, scoring with the last play of the game, much to the delight of the thousands of home fans gathered.

The win ended the USA's run of four straight cup final losses as was the first time they lifted a piece of silverware this season, also lifting them top of the World Sevens Series standings, five points clear of New Zealand who finished third.

The hosts proved to good for Samoa, coming away 27-0 winners. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
2
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
3
The hosts proved to good for Samoa, coming away 27-0 winners.
USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings
4
The Kiwi fighter strolled to victory in Ohio.
Junior Fa dominates Newfel Ouatah for first round knockout win
5
NZ-born Wallaroos skipper Liz Patu is in hot water over the allegations stemming from a Super W match.
Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Dan Carter of Racing 92 injured goes out during the French Top 14 match between Lyon OU and Racing 92 at Stade Gerland on January 28, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport) (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Dan Carter's return to French rugby cancelled after failing fitness test for Racing 92
Mike Tamoaieta during a Blues training session ahead of their first match of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Blues HQ, Alexandra Park, Auckland. New Zealand. 19 February 2018. Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

'We tried to leave the emotion out' - Blues refuse to blame Jaguares loss on Mike Tamoaieta passing
00:15
The Japanese club grinded out a 30-15 upset victory in Hamilton.

'We knew we could do it' - Sunwolves win over Chiefs fuels Japan's rugby ambitions
00:15
New Zealand claimed a thriller 19-14 quarter final win.

All Blacks Sevens outlast Fiji to book Las Vegas semi-final spot