USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings

The USA have ascended to the top of the World Sevens series, winning the Las Vegas Sevens title by thrashing Samoa 27-0 in one of the most one sided finals ever seen.

Coming into the final against the high flying hosts USA, Samoa had nothing to lose in their first final of the new World Sevens Series.

The USA on the other hand, had the weight of expectations from the Las Vegas crowd, having reached a fifth straight cup final, also out to defend their 2018 title won during last year's tournament.

Ben Pinkleman opened the scoring for the hosts, slicing through the Samoan defence down the right, however a missed conversion meant that the USA would only lead 5-0 midway through the first half.

Matai Leuta doubled the USA's lead not long after, showing remarkable speed and power to force his way over for the second try of the final.

Samoa's defence would hold firm, repelling one final USA attack to end the first half, with the hosts taking a 10-0 lead into the break.

Madison Hughes compounded Samoa's woes, adding the USA's third straight after the break. Hughes would convert his own try to put the USA 17-0 ahead.

Pinkleman's second try would rub salt in the wounds, as the USA toyed with Samoa's defence long enough for him to dart over on the right wing.

Maceo Brown had the final say for the USA, scoring with the last play of the game, much to the delight of the thousands of home fans gathered.