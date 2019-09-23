TODAY |

USA name 19-year-old prop to face England in Rugby World Cup opener

Associated Press
US head coach Gary Gold has selected 19-year-old prop David Ainu'u to start in the front row when the Eagles open their Rugby World Cup campaign against England at Kobe on Thursday.

The Americans have been preparing for the tournament in Okinawa, while England opened last night with a 35-3 win over Tonga at Sapporo.

The 23-man US-squad contains eight players who are attached to English clubs, and will be led by former Leicester Tigers back Blaine Scully.

England won 28-10 at the 2007 World Cup, the last time the two countries met at rugby's marquee tournament.

"We have massive respect for England as they are a very well-coached and talented rugby team," Gold said. "These are exactly the kind of competitive test matches we want to play to continuously test ourselves and grow as a rugby nation."

The Americans are in a tough group with England, three-time finalist France, two-time semifinalist Argentina and Tonga.

United States: Will Hooley, Blaine Scully (captain), Marcel Brache, Paul Lasike, Martin Iosefo, AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies; Cam Dolan, John Quill, Tony Lamborn, Nick Civetta, Ben Landry, Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufete'e, David Ainuu.

Reserves: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Hanco Germishuys, Ruben de Haas, Bryce Campbell, Mike Te'o.

David Ainuu Source: Getty
