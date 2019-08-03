TODAY |

USA down Manu Samoa thanks to last-minute penalty

USA goalkicker AJ MacGinty kicked an injury time penalty to break Manu Samoa hearts and secure the Eagles a 13-10 win in Suva this afternoon.

Both teams scored a try apiece on a boggy ANZ Stadium surface in the Fijian capital before the USA were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute and MacGinty stepped up to win the match.

America’s Irish-born first-five-eighth had opened the scoring with a penalty with Samoa replying with a try to Alapati Leiua in the 6th minute.

The left winger going over untouched after an inside ball from first five-eighth AJ Alatimu.

MacGinty scored a try of his own just before the 20-minute mark, the Eagles breaking through after building some pressure with a number of phases in the Samoan 22.

A Henry Taefu penalty levelled the scores up at 10-all before MacGinty clinched the win with his final kick.

The Eagles are now 2-0 in the Pacific Nations Cup after they beat Canada last week.

The Eagles beat Manu Samoa 13-10 despite trying conditions in Suva this afternoon thanks to MacGinty’s penalty. Source: SKY
