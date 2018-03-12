USA claim quarter-final win to dump New Zealand out of Vancouver Sevens

 

The All Blacks Sevens have been beaten 17-0 by the United States in the quarter-finals of the Canadian leg of the world sevens series in Vancouver.

New Zealand's Etene Nanai-Seturo after the loss to Fiji

Source: Photosport

After a scoreless first half, the American crossed three times in the second spell to wrap up the win, ruthless in punishing some poor New Zealand tackling.

Carlin Isles opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Danny Barrett added a second three minutes later then Kevon Williams completed a dominant US performance with a third try on the whistle.

Last week's Las Vegas Sevens winners, the US will meet the winner of the England-Kenya quarter-final in the semis while New Zealand will face the loser in the play-off for fifth.

New Zealand had earlier beaten Scotland and Russia in contrasting matches, battling to defeat the Scots 31-26 before dissecting Russia 31-5 and going on to account for South Africa 33-14.

The All Blacks Sevens are currently second in the standings, 10 points behind South Africa, heading into the sixth round of the series.

