US publication fluffs rugby terminology, labels hooker a 'prostitute' in headline

Source:  1 NEWS

An American news website has made a humorous mistake in a report on rugby union, labelling Leicester Tigers and former England hooker Tom Youngs a “prostitute”.

The Insider Voice may not have a firm understanding on what position Tom Youngs plays. Source: Breakfast

The Insider Voice reported on Youngs being cited during the Tigers’ recent Premiership loss to Bristol for challenging referee Ian Tempest.

Youngs allegedly told Tempest, “you’re f***ing not strong enough to give a f***ing penalty try” during the heated moment.

The 34-year-old has worn the No.2 jersey for most of his career, including 28 Tests for England and the British and Irish Lions, but his position’s name seemed to get lost in translation for the Insider Voice, who headlined their story: “Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers prostitute charged by RFU after Bristol incident”.

Given the US is bidding for hosting rights for the men’s Rugby World Cups in 2027 and 2031 or the women’s 2029 Rugby World Cup, understanding the game’s terminology should probably be an important skill.

Unfortunately for Insider Voice, it’s not their first time running into trouble with understanding what a hooker – in rugby – is.

Earlier this month, the publication reported on Bath hooker Ross Batty being forced into retirement for medical reasons.

Insider Voice labelled that news story: “Ross Batty: Bath Whore announces medical retirement from professional rugby”.

Batty had a good laugh on social media with the mix-up, saying he offered “a nightly fee, total satisfaction guaranteed” but “the rate depends on the client”.

