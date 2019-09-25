Uruguay skipper in tears after Rugby World Cup victory over Fiji - 'Proud of my country'

Uruguay captain Juan Manuel Gaminara couldn't contain his emotions, shedding tears after his side's 30-27 Rugby World Cup victory over Fiji in Kamaishi.

As the South American side caused easily the upset of the tournament so far, Gaminara led Uruguay to the most significant victory in their short history, holding out for a three point win.

Speaking after the match, the captain wept to Melodie Robinson about the scale of Uruguay's achievement - in his second language.

"I'm really proud of my country," Gaminara said.

"We are not the biggest, we are not the tallest, but we came here to win.

"We've been preparing this [for] four years. I'm really proud of my country."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gaminara continued to say that Uruguay had their sights locked on Fiji since they qualified for the World Cup, targeting a victory that would show they belong at the highest level.

"Since we qualified, we [were] thinking about this game.

"You saw the passion. I am really proud."