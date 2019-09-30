TODAY |

Uruguay prop in hot water over ugly high hit as South Americans brought back to earth after Fiji shock

Jaba Bregvadze gave Georgian and Japanese fans something to cheer about when he scored a try and set up another with a chip kick to lead his lineup to a 33-7 victory over Uruguay in a Rugby World Cup Pool D game.

Uruguay was coming off an upset win over Fiji on Wednesday and didn't have the energy to match the physical Georgian lineup, which was overhauled after an opening loss to Wales.

The 32-year-old Bregvadze, who plays for the Japan-based Sunwolves in Super Rugby and was leading his national team for the first time, secured a bonus point with Georgia's fourth try when he dived across from a rolling maul in the 52nd minute.

The Georgians had nothing going on in attack six minutes later when the veteran hooker, standing one out from a ruck, decided to chip ahead and then pinned Uruguayan Rodrigo Silva on the tryline, allowing centre Giorgi Kveseladze the easiest of tries.

Tedo Abzhandadze converted to make it 33-7 before the hour mark, the Georgians having added three tries after leading 12-7 at the halftime break.

The Georgians will have to regroup quickly for a crucial game against Fiji on Thursday, while Uruguay gets an extra two days off before taking on two-time champion Australia.

The Uruguayans finished with man down after replacement prop Facundo Gattas was red carded for high tackle in the 78th minute.

He will face a disciplinary hearing. 

It was a bad day for Facundo Gattas, who was handed a red card in his side’s 33-7 loss to Georgia.
1
Wales edge Wallabies to end 28 years of World Cup misery
2
Samu Kerevi jokes of NRL switch after penalty for dangerous raised forearm during Wallabies loss to Wales
3
Baffled Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says rugby bosses are 'spooking' referees - 'I'm embarrassed'
4
Japan erupts with joy after Rugby World Cup upset against Ireland
5
'These are the guys you grow up watching' - starstruck Canada out to impress against All Blacks
