 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Under-fire SANZAAR to review TMO rules after admitting it's 'clearly not working'

share

Source:

AAP

SANZAAR will launch a review into television match official (TMO) interventions, admitting current rules are "clearly not working" after a string of recent controversies in Super Rugby.

Kieran Read of the Crusaders is tackled by Ed Quirk of the Sunwolves during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 14th April 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Kieran Read of the Crusaders is tackled by Ed Quirk of the Sunwolves.

Source: Photosport

It comes after widespread uproar over a red card to Sunwolves flanker Ed Quirk for a "love tap" on a Queensland Reds opponent on Friday night.

Quirk has been issued a two-week suspension for the incident, which saw him deliver a closed fist to the face of Reds five-eighth Hamish Stewart while the pair were at the bottom of the ruck.

The force with which the 'hit' landed, however, was so minimal that both coaches - former All Blacks Brad Thorn and Tony Brown - joined fans and players in expressing genuine fears about the future of the sport.

It appears SANZAAR may have pinned the blame on TMO Damien Mitchelmore, who found the infringement in slow-motion replays and prompted referee Ben O'Keeffe to send Quirk off.

A SANZAAR statement today admitted the last month of international and domestic rugby, and in particular the last two weeks in Super Rugby, had "highlighted some challenges" regarding match officiating processes.

Quirk's "love tap", as described by Thorn after the match, may prove to be the straw that broke the camel's back after a series of controversial decisions during that period.

"A major concern for us at present is the practical implementation of the Television Match Official (TMO) protocols," SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos said.

"The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area.

"SANZAAR believes the appointed referee needs to remain the key decision maker on the field and that TMO interventions only provide context to the match officials' decision making.

"We need better consistency in the application of the protocols and most would agree that perhaps this is not the case."

SANZAAR cannot change the laws of the game but Marinos said it was keen to "lead the discussion" and would take recommendations from the review to World Rugby.

A former Queensland player, Quirk was deemed to have committed "physical abuse", contravening law 9:12, which includes striking with the hand or arm and pleaded guilty.

Reds backrower Caleb Timu, meanwhile, has copped a two-week ban for his shoulder charge into a prone Sunwolves five-eighth Hayden Parker.

Neither Timu nor Quirk will miss any action for their Super Rugby franchise or country and are only barred from playing club rugby for the duration of the suspensions.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

2
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


3
Kieran Read of the Crusaders is tackled by Ed Quirk of the Sunwolves during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 14th April 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Under-fire SANZAAR to review TMO rules after admitting it's 'clearly not working'

00:12
4
The 38-year-old proved there’s still life in him yet, after pulling off this ridiculous effort in the Global T20 Canada final.

Watch: Chris Gayle winds back the years, takes utterly brilliant slips catch - 'absolutely ridiculous!'

00:15
5
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Warriors forward escapes ban after catching Broncos rival in the face with elbow, sparking brawl

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

02:03
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

1 NEWS has been told the 19-year-old male charged with the murders is related to the victims.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather quietens down as we head into Tuesday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The man died at the scene, while the woman died on the way to hospital.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.