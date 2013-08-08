Under-fire Kiwi refs escape being punished despite controversial calls in Super Rugby

New Zealand referees Ben O'Keeffe and Mike Fraser haven't been punished by Super Rugby despite their controversial performances in the last round.

Source: Photosport

The pair will control games this weekend.

O'Keeffe will referee the Hurricanes home game against the Queensland Reds and Mike Fraser will be in charge of the game between the Chiefs and Sharks in Durban.

O'Keeffe made a number of blunders in the Crusaders come from behind win over the NSW Waratahs last weekend, including missing the elbow from Joe Moody on Kurtley Beale in the leadup to a Crusaders opening try.

Fraser was the centre of attention in Cape Town last weekend with the Stormers furious after their 15-9 loss to the Chiefs and threatening to complain to referees boss Lyndon Bray about the New Zealander's performance.