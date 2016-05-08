 

Uncertainty still surrounds Australian Super Rugby decision

Another chapter in Australia's sorry Super Rugby saga will be written today, but it remains to be seen whether it will expedite or further delay a long awaited decision.

Nic Stirzaker of the Rebels calls his team over during the Super Rugby round ten match between the Blues and the Melbourne Rebels at Eden Park.

Source: Getty

An emergency general meeting at Australian Rugby headquarters in Sydney will vote on three resolutions proposed jointly by the Victorian Rugby Union and The Rugby Union Players' Association.

The resolutions ask for the ARU to consider that is it in the best interests of rugby in Australia that five teams are maintained in Super Rugby until at least the end of the 2020 season, and for the ARU to reconsider their decision to reduce that number.

The third resolution wants the ARU to consider the establishment of an Australian Super Rugby Commission, which will act as an advisory body to them on the future participation of local teams in the multi-national competition.

The position of ARU boss Bill Pulver would come under even greater scrutiny if any, or all, of the resolutions were carried.

Pulver and the ARU have copped plenty of criticism for the way they have handled Australia's Super Rugby interests.

They announced back in April that one Australian Super Rugby team would be cut.

A decision on which team would go was expected to be announced within 72 hours but it has dragged on for over two months, with threatened franchises Western Force and Melbourne Rebels both launching legal action against the ARU.

The issue has added to the negative vibe surrounding Australian rugby, caused by poor recent on-field performances at Super and national team levels.

The ARU isn't committing to a specific timeframe for their decision.

Pulver, whose contract expires in February 2018 cannot be removed at the EGM.

He told Fairfax Media that if all the voting members told him it was time for change, he would step down immediately, but thats not expected to happen.

