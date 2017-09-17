'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

Wellington were simply unstoppable as they thumped Canterbury 60-14 in their NPC clash at Westpac Stadium tonight.

The home team handed the Mitre 10 Cup premiership leaders their first loss of the season.

Wellington's hooker Asafo Aumua was sensational in scoring a brillinat solo try in the first spell. He stepped Canterbury's fullback George Bridge before he sped away to score under the posts in the 12th minute.