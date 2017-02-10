 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Umaga: ‘We’ve been waiting for this day and happy to have [Tuipulotu] back in the fold’

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues coach Tana Umaga says he was in disbelief when he heard about the failed drugs test.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
2
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:20
3
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Watch: All Blacks lock Tuipulotu 'shocked' and 'stressed' after banned substance revelation

00:32
4
New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

00:28
5
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Watch: All Blacks lock Tuipulotu 'shocked' and 'stressed' after banned substance revelation

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

00:17
Hundreds of pilot whales are already dead, and volunteers are working frantically to save the rest.

LIVE: 'The tail is the dangerous bit' - Farewell Spit whale rescuers given last-minute instructions before refloat attempt

Volunteers are working frantically to save the surviving pilot whales at the notorious South Island stranding spot.


01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ