Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

All Blacks and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu said he was "shocked" and "stressed" after being told he had tested positive for a banned substance in November last year.

Initially NZ Rugby confirmed his A sample tested positive for a specified substance from last November but yesterday announced his B sample results had come back negative - clearing him of any wrongdoing.



"I'm quite happy with the outcome and relieved," Tuipolutu said today, fronting media for the first time.

"It's been pretty stressful for myself, my partner and family.

"I was shocked when I got notified about my test in November, obviously like I said before it was quite stressful."

The softly spoken lock said he's glad to be given the clear to play again.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back out there on that paddock training with the Blues and playing."

Blues coach Tana Umaga said Tuipulotu will ease his way back into the team environment and training.

"It's just his first day we'll see how that goes, we don't expect him to jump straight in there," said Umaga.

"He has been waiting for this moment and so have we, we're happy to have him back.

"It's just great to have him back, we’re relieved for him."



The 24-year-old tested positive for a banned substance in November and was part of the All Blacks Northern hemisphere tour.