UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

A UK sports writer has slammed the Blues for their haka against the British and Irish Lions, saying the throat slitting gesture should have been dropped considering the London car and knife attacks that occurred at the weekend.

Before the clash between the Blues and Lions at Eden Park last night, players and fans paid tribute to the victims and families of the Manchester bomb and London knife attacks with a brief moment of silence.

The Blues performed the new haka before kick-off, which was dedicated to late former players Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.

The Telegraph's James Corrigan said throat-slitting gestures were highly inappropriate in the context of London, where eight people lost their lives in Sunday's attack.

"Surely someone in the Blues set-up should have spotted the tasteless juxtaposition," Corrigan wrote in the Telegraph.

"Holding a minute’s silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb and the London knife attacks and then, immediately afterwards, performing a tribal dance which concludes with a collection of throat-slitting gestures in the direction of the British and Irish opposition.

"At the very best it could be described as inappropriate."

The haka the Blues performed last night is called He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many).

The Blues perform a haka during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

"It was a real shame, because the Blues had put plenty of work into their bespoke haka to honour those recently departed, including Jonah Lomu," Corrigan added.

"The intention had clearly been uplifting and positive. Alas, the exact opposite proved the case to many of us."