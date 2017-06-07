 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A UK sports writer has slammed the Blues for their haka against the British and Irish Lions, saying the throat slitting gesture should have been dropped considering the London car and knife attacks that occurred at the weekend.

Blues perform He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many) haka in memory of fallen players, Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.
Source: SKY

Before the clash between the Blues and Lions at Eden Park last night, players and fans paid tribute to the victims and families of the Manchester bomb and London knife attacks with a brief moment of silence.

The Blues performed the new haka before kick-off, which was dedicated to late former players Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.

The Telegraph's James Corrigan said throat-slitting gestures were highly inappropriate in the context of London, where eight people lost their lives in Sunday's attack. 

"Surely someone in the Blues set-up should have spotted the tasteless juxtaposition," Corrigan wrote in the Telegraph.

"Holding a minute’s silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb and the London knife attacks and then, immediately afterwards, performing a tribal dance which concludes with a collection of throat-slitting gestures in the direction of the British and Irish opposition.

"At the very best it could be described as inappropriate."

The haka the Blues performed last night is called He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many).

The Blues perform a haka during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

The Blues perform a haka during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

"It was a real shame, because the Blues had put plenty of work into their bespoke haka to honour those recently departed, including Jonah Lomu," Corrigan added.

"The intention had clearly been uplifting and positive. Alas, the exact opposite proved the case to many of us."

The Blues handed the Lions their first loss on their tour of New Zealand, winning 22-16.

The Blues first-five came off the bench to score the game winner at Eden Park. And what a beauty it was!
Source: SKY
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.
Source: SKY
The Blues first-five lead his side's first ever haka was instrumental in their historic 22-16 win over the Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Blues

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:20
2
Whatever you do today won't be as cool as what this guy achieved.

Watch: Mad skills! Jamaican man nails absolutely perfect exit from water slide

00:29
3
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

00:31
4
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


5
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS

High winds postpones America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda


00:30
Blues perform their own unique haka against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

"We can only pray that the throat-slitting desists," wrote Telegraph's James Corrigan.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.

01:37
National has climbed in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, to be nearly ten points ahead of the centre-left bloc.

National hits six-month high in latest poll as Labour fails to make gains, Green Party slips

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll puts National on 49 per cent.

00:45
Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's Bermuda conditions and fans shouldn't 'be too stressed'.

Video: Team NZ's nosedive will cost Peter Burling 'a bit of money for pizzas' for shore team's repair job

Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's conditions in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ