Tyrel Lomax recalled to All Blacks after Ian Foster forced to make second late change for Wellington Test

Source:  1 NEWS

Ian Foster has been forced to make yet another late change to his All Blacks line up for this afternoon's Bledisloe Test in Wellington.

Tyrel Lomax Source: Photosport

The All Blacks announced this afternoon reserve prop Nepo Laulala has withdrawn from today's Test due to personal reasons.

As a result, Tasman front rower Tyrel Lomax has been called into the squad and handed the No.18 jersey.

Lomax had been released earlier this week for provincial duty with the Mako - who are also playing this afternoon against Bay of Plenty in Nelson - and was named to start at blindside but Foster has since recalled him for today's Test. 

The late change comes after Foster had to adjust the starting back line yesterday with Beauden Barrett scratched from the line-up with an achilles issue.

Barrett's withdrawal saw Foster bring in Damian McKenzie at fullback.

Today's match kicks off at 4pm.

All Blacks v Wallabies, Sunday October 11, Wellington 4pm (*denotes debut)

15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Tupou Vaa'i*, 20. Hoskins Sotutu*, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Caleb Clarke*

Rugby
All Blacks
