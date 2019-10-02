Typhoon looms over RWC events as All Blacks vs Canada match set to play out in covered stadium

All Blacks and Canadian fans will be glad Oita Stadium has a roof as Typhoon Mitag approaches the island of Kyusha.

The 18th typhoon to hit the region this year has changed course, the Japan Meteorological Agency says, adding it could still pack a fair punch for game day (late tonight NZT).

Heavy rains and strong winds could effect parts of northern Kyushu.

Local officials closed rugby events yesterday as the typhoon neared Japan’s islands.

Moving at the speed of 30 kilometres per hour the typhoon has winds of up to 144 kilometres per hour and is forecast to bring heavy rain with it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Organisers in Fukuoka have given the go-ahead for the match against France and the USA saying the don’t expect major impact from the storm.

The Meteorological Agency is telling locals on the island to watch for heavy downfalls that could course slips in some areas.

Game day in Oita city where the All Blacks are playing their second pool match is expected bring thunderstorms and high humidity.