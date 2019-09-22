Typhoon Hagibis denies Italian legends farewell clash against All Blacks

Italy veterans Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini have been denied their farewell games at the Rugby World Cup because of Typhoon Hagibis.

The 34-year-old Parisse, who is Italy's captain, is one of only three players to play in five World Cups. He has said he is retiring after the tournament in Japan.

Parisse has played 143 Tests, the most by a northern hemisphere player and second on the all-time list behind by New Zealand's Richie McCaw.

He was set to say goodbye against the world champion All Blacks in Toyota on Saturday, but that's one of two games organizers have canceled because of the threat of Hagibis. England against France is also off.