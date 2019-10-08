Typhoon Hagibis could affect Ireland vs Manu Samoa Rugby World Cup match

Ireland will be sweating on the weather at this year's Rugby World Cup, hoping that Typhoon Hagibis stays away for the immediate future.

With one match left to play in their pool campaign, Joe Schmidt's Ireland side sit second to hosts Japan on 11 points, six clear of third placed Scotland.

As the impending typhoon approaches Japan's south coast, Ireland's final pool match against Manu Samoa in Fukuoka could be in danger of a washout, which would leave both sides sharing the points, and considered a scoreless draw.

However, with Scotland currently with a game in hand over Ireland, it is conceivable that two bonus-point victories over both Japan and Russia could see Ireland slip to third and miss out on the quarter-finals altogether.

A washout in Fukuoka would see Ireland finish with 13 points from the group stage, while two hypothetical bonus point wins would mean Scotland finish with 15 and Japan with 14.