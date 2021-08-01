Tyla Nathan-Wong's family endure emotional final rollercoaster

When Tyla Nathan-Wong dove in under the posts to score in last night's gold medal final for the Black Ferns Sevens at the Olympics, there wasn't a crowd roaring with delight for her in Tokyo.

Back home though, her family's delight could be barely contained in their crammed living room.

Nathan-Wong's whānau had come together in their Auckland family home to watch the match with many sporting supporter shirts that had their connection to the star proudly printed on the front.

Front and centre in the sea of black was "Tyla's Mum".

Tyla Nathan-Wong and her family. Source: 1 NEWS

"I reckon we're close but seven more minutes," Deanne Nathan-Wong told 1 NEWS at halftime, with her daughter and the Black Ferns Sevens up 19-5.

In the second half, the family got their moment with Nathan-Wong crossing the line and converting her own try to put the team up 26-12 - a scoreline that would later be etched into history.

Instantly after Kelly Brazier kicked the ball into touch to end the game, the Nathan-Wong family were on their feet and hugging one another, celebrating a moment five years in the making.

Nathan-Wong's Gung Gung, or grandad, David told 1 NEWS after the match he couldn't believe it.

"It's one of the proudest days of my life," he said.

"I know Tyla's worked really, really hard for this. I've been through it all with her since she was a little kid telling me she wanted to play rugby league and now look at her - the end result is a gold medal.

"I still can't believe it...to get the gold, that's the top of the mountain.

"It's the best day of my life, it really is and I feel so priviledged to have been able to watch her play for a gold medal."

Gung Gung said he turns 80 next month and already knew he had the best birthday present coming.

"I think I'll go home and have a cup of tea to try and settle down!"

Another proud family member amongst the party was Nathan-Wong's partner and waka ama champion Tupuria King who fought back tears telling 1 NEWS how much he knew the moment meant to her.

"We've been through the lockdown together - this is probably the longest period we've been away from each other," King said.

"She's an amazing person off the field and she's an amazing person on the field.

"She just backs herself."

King said Nathan-Wong usually talks to her shortly after matches but he understood why she'd take a bit longer after the final.