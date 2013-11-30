 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Two new faces added to NZ Sevens squad for Paris series

share

Source:

NZN

Two players are set to make their All Blacks Sevens debut in this weekend's final leg of the World Rugby Sevens series in Paris.

All Blacks Sevens' DJ Forbes makes a run.

Source: Photosport

Manawatu-based Jamie Booth and Otago-based Fa'asiu Fuatai will both earn their first All Blacks Sevens caps in the tournament, as New Zealand make an unlikely play for a top-three Series placing.

They sit fourth in the rankings on 110 points, 20 behind England in third.

Head coach Scott Waldrom said the side had prepared well in the lead-up to the Paris event, despite the absence of nine first-team regulars with injury.

They would face Wales, Argentina and USA in their pool, and were aiming to go all the way and win the event.

"The USA is playing very well at the moment, having made the final in Singapore and three semi-finals in a row prior to that," Waldrom said.

"We have had some tough encounters with Argentina already this series, and Wales is never to be underestimated.

"We are looking forward to upping our performance this tournament."

All Blacks Sevens: DJ Forbes (c), Jamie Booth, Sam Dickson, Fa'asiu Fuatai, Trael Joass, Rocky Khan, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, Lewis Ormond, Regan Ware, Joe Webber, Sherwin Stowers (13th player)

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

00:30
2
Stopping one Ioane on the wing is hard enough so when BOTH turn up out there, the Cheetahs defence didn't stand a chance.

Watch: Blues brothers at it again as Akira and Rieko Ioane combine brutal strength and blistering pace for try

00:30
3
Some devilishly good hands and a barnstorming run from the Blues pair was enough for five points against the Cheetahs.

As it happened: Blues cruise to massive win over Cheetahs after blistering start to second half proves too much to handle

00:30
4
Sosaia Feki was in the right place at the right time after a wild pass led led to chaos from the Dragons defence on their own line.

Video: Sharks snatch thrilling NRL derby against Dragons with freakish try off the knee in final minutes

00:30
5
The Blues No. 8 was sitting out on the left wing when the ball arrived and there was nothing the South Africans could do.

Video: Cheetahs learn the hard not to give Akira Ioane space as Blues behemoth brushes off wimpy tacklers for easy try

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ