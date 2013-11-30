Two new faces added to NZ Sevens squad for Paris series

Two players are set to make their All Blacks Sevens debut in this weekend's final leg of the World Rugby Sevens series in Paris.

All Blacks Sevens' DJ Forbes makes a run. Source: Photosport

Manawatu-based Jamie Booth and Otago-based Fa'asiu Fuatai will both earn their first All Blacks Sevens caps in the tournament, as New Zealand make an unlikely play for a top-three Series placing.

They sit fourth in the rankings on 110 points, 20 behind England in third.

Head coach Scott Waldrom said the side had prepared well in the lead-up to the Paris event, despite the absence of nine first-team regulars with injury.

They would face Wales, Argentina and USA in their pool, and were aiming to go all the way and win the event.

"The USA is playing very well at the moment, having made the final in Singapore and three semi-finals in a row prior to that," Waldrom said.

"We have had some tough encounters with Argentina already this series, and Wales is never to be underestimated.

"We are looking forward to upping our performance this tournament."