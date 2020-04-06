Two Fiji rugby players arrested after ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules

Two Fiji rugby players have been arrested after ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules, including one player who escaped isolation from a local hospital after returning from overseas.

Fiji Sevens (file photo). Source: Photosport

The players, who have not been named, are sevens players and internationals, the Fiji Times reports.

“For those of you that have chosen not to respect the mandatory 14-day self isolation, shame on you and each of you will have your day of reckoning,” Fiji Rugby’s high-performance manager and former international Simon Raiwalui said on Facebook following the incident.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the players had put “the whole of Fiji at risk” for their actions. He added that one of the players had arrived from Singapore and was deemed a “high risk” of being exposed to coronavirus when he escaped from isolation in a local hospital.

“Unlucky for him he couldn’t step his way past our Fiji police force. He has been arrested and is in isolation at Nadi hospital,” Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor said they would take “appropriate disciplinary actions” against the unnamed rugby players, including reporting their “highly irresponsible behaviour” to their respective clubs and World Rugby.

“Such irresponsible behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we support the actions of the police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them,” Mr O’Connor said.

'Stay at home' - Sweeping arrests as Fiji cracks down on coronavirus curfew