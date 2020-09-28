Twickenham remembers fallen Kiwi-born UK police officer Matiu Ratana

Twickenham, the home of England rugby, has honoured Sergeant Matt Ratana ahead of kick off in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia.

Sergeant Matt Ratana Source: 1 NEWS

It comes a day after police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murdering the Hawkes Bay-born police officer, who was shot dead in September while on duty in South London.

The 54-year-old Ratana was head coach of East Grinstead Rugby Club.

In recognition of his position, the national team took a moment to remember him and the lives of those in the rugby community who lost loved ones to coronavirus, while also celebrating key workers who worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic.