Turbos stun Canterbury, fullback made to look fool by bouncing ball

Manawatu have hung on to beat Canterbury 32-29 and secure one of the upsets of the domestic rugby season.

The Turbos led 25-5 after a stunning first half in Christchurch with Ngani Laumape scoring the last try of the half after a calamitous mistake from Canterbury fullback Josh McKay, who couldn’t complete the simple task of grounding the ball in his in-goal with the ball bouncing over him.

The Cantabs stormed back in the second half, scoring 12 unanswered points to start the second half before the Turbos extended the lead to 32-17 with 20 minutes to go.

The home side refused to go away, scoring another 12 points but it would not be enough as the Turbos hung on for a three-point win.

Manawatu have hung on to beat Canterbury 32-29 and secure one of the upsets of the domestic rugby season.
