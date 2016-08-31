 

Tuipulotu looking forward to an 'exciting year ahead' after clearing his name of doping

All Blacks and Blues Lock Patrick Tuipulotu says he is looking forward to returning to team training after New Zealand Rugby today cleared his name of doping charges.

The All Blacks and Auckland lock spoke about the changes that this seasons Mitre 10 Cup has seen.

Source: 1 NEWS

Tuipulotu is now cleared to return to rugby immediately and said he is relieved to have his rugby reputation restored after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs back in November.

"I'm pleased the matter is now closed, with my reputation and integrity intact, and I look forward to getting back into training and an exciting year of rugby."

New Zealand Rugby Players Association CEO Rob Nichol said the premature nature of the Tuipulotu's initial positive test results was unjust on the player.

"This result also reinforces the importance of the regulations and strict confidentiality obligations regarding players and their rights," he said.

"Patrick was unfairly labelled as a result of the premature publicity of this matter. We trust that everyone now has a greater level of understanding in this regard."

"Working with Patrick through the process, we always felt confident that he would be cleared. To be honest, there is an element of frustration, given the initial result and publicity, but at least people now know Patrick did nothing wrong," he said.

Nichol said the discrepancies between the A and B sample results were unclear.

One of New Zealand's biggest rising stars, Tuipulotu said the process had been incredibly stressful but was convinced the truth would revealed. 

"This has been a challenging and difficult time for me, my partner, family and team mates, and I am grateful for their support".

NZR CEO Steve Tew welcomed the end of the saga which could have dented All Black integrity on the world stage.

"This is an important and welcomed conclusion for both Patrick and for rugby. We are pleased that a robust process has been undertaken, and that he has been fully cleared.

"There is no room for doping in rugby, and we take our responsibility to keep the game clean very seriously," he said.

