TRY! SBW dives from nowhere to win desperate scramble for ball after penalty shot smacks against post

Sonny Bill Williams scored a sensational try in the Blues’ historic 22-16 win over the British and Irish Lions in Eden Park tonight.

The try initially came after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty kick just after the half-time hooter cannoned off the post before bouncing awkwardly for the awaiting Lions players.

The bouncing ball was then palmed into the goal area for SBW to pounce, diving in between two Lions player to score a dramatic try out of nowhere.