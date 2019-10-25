'Trust in Eddie' - England players confident Aussie coach has come up with way to conquer All Blacks

Despite Eddie Jones’ effort to heap pressure on the All Blacks, the truth is there’s plenty to go around.

Even Jones is admitting it.

“There is pressure involved obviously for everyone,” Jones said,

“And your job as coach is to minimise stress for your players and allow them to be free.”

One of those players he’ll be hoping to keep stress-free is first-five George Ford, who has been brought back into the starting mix alongside fellow playmaker Owen Farrell.

Ford says stakes don’t get much higher.

“Look, it’s a semi-final of a Rugby World Cup,” Ford said.

“It’s a pretty pressurised game for both sides, but we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else... if we can’t get excited about that, if we can’t embrace that, have the mindset to really attack that, then we shouldn’t be in the position we’re in.”

Jones added it’s a position that’s been long in the making.

“We’ve had two and a half years to prepare for this game, so we’re ready to go...two heavyweights, one dressed in black one dressed in white, you couldn’t think of a better scenario.”

And they’re confident they've got the gameplan to come out on top.

"I don’t think I’ve known a coach that’s beaten New Zealand more times than Eddie,” No.8 Billy Vunipola said,