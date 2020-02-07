Trimmed down Richie McCaw competes in Coast to Coast

One hundred and forty-eight Tests for the All Blacks prepares you for most things we imagine, but not it seems from some nervous moments on the start line of the Coast to Coast.

That apprehension was understandable for Richie McCaw, who was seen standing alongside NZ Rugby Player Association boss Rob Nichol, given that he was about to run, cycle and kayak 243km across the South Island.

A noticeably trimmed down McCaw, who was also filmed riding and crossing a river on foot, and his fellow competitors had to contend with a late change to the route due to the wet weather on the West Coast.