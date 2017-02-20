'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree has spoken about his working relationship with former Wallaby, Dan Vickerman, who died over the weekend.

Plumtree told 1 NEWS that he had tried to tempt the 67 Test veteran to South Africa during his time with the South African Super Rugby side, the Sharks as the pair were both South African born yet had made their names with other nations.

The Australian Rugby Union confirmed that Vickerman died at his family home in Sydney yesterday.

It is understood there were no suspicious circumstances.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.