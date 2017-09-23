 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Rugby


Tricky halfback's magic sets up teammate as Taranaki thrash Hawke's Bay

share

Source:

SKY

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi's skilful run put Sean Wainui away in his side's 48-17 Mitre 10 Cup win.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

00:30
2
Aumua has been grabbing headlines for Wellington all season, today he did so for the wrong reasons.

NZ Rugby's golden boy Asafo Aumua shown yellow for savage no arms tackle

00:30
3
The men in black showed good teamwork after arriving in Buenos Aires.

Watch: All Blacks make luggage train after police escort to Argentina hotel

00:20
4
The first-five's try helped his side to a 41-28 win in Albany today.

Silky Richie Mo'unga slices through North Harbour to score as Canterbury claim top-of-the-table duel

5
Lima Sopoaga's baby girl, Milla.

'If I have to wait another 799 days... the gift I was blessed with is worth it' - Proud AB Lima Sopoaga shares first pic of baby girl

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 