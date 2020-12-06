TODAY |

Tri Nations win makes All Blacks proud despite it not happening how they would have wanted

Ian Foster admits the All Blacks’ Tri Nations title was not won how they would have liked, but it is something they remain “pretty proud of”.

The All Blacks claimed the silverware after the Wallabies and Pumas played out another draw in Sydney last night.

The result means the All Blacks finish top of the standings with 11 points, while Argentina and Australia both finished on eight points.

The All Blacks won two of four games in the Australia-based tournament, with two four-try bonus points and a losing bonus point.

All Blacks season in review: Ian Foster finishes on a high but still plenty to work on after turbulent 2020

“It didn’t quite happen the way we ideally would have wanted it but the overall outcome is something we’re pretty pleased with,” coach Foster said.

“To get away with winning this title, I know we dropped two games which we’re a bit frustrated with, but in the bigger picture we’re delighted we came out on top.”

Foster, who finished his first year as All Blacks coach with three wins, two losses and a draw, said he was proud of the way the team handled the number of changes caused by Covid-19.

“It’s been a year of change and having to make a lot of late changes,” he said.

“Sam [Cane] has taken on the mantle as captain for the first time and done an outstanding job of creating a calm environment around the team.”

“It’s been a real growth year from that side of it.”

