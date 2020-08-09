TODAY |

Trans-Tasman Super Rugby matches returning in 2021 - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Trans-Tasman Super Rugby could be back in 2021.

Richie Mo'unga. Source: Photosport

The Sydney Morning Herald report an announcement is days away surrounding a six-week, 10-team trans-Tasman competition.

New Zealand and Australia's rugby unions are finalising the last few details for the tournament which would see the top two teams on the ladder facing off in a final.

The concept is similar to that which will be used for Super Rugby Aotearoa which starts in February.

The Trans-Tasman competition is understood to start in May, after New Zealand's domestic campaign.

The financial boost from the increase in home games with crowds along with a new $114 million broadcast deal, will give the franchises a chance to improve their finances.

Rugby
