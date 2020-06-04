TODAY |

'What a traitor' – Canterbury faithful react to Dan Carter's shock Blues move

Source:  1 NEWS

While there's joy in Auckland with Dan Carter signing on, the Canterbury faithful are having a tough time stomaching the news that their prodigal son will don the blue jersey.

Matt Hall-Smith went out and about in Canterbury to see how they handled one of their sons swapping allegiance. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS Sport reporter Matt Hall-Smith hit the streets in Christchurch to see how the news was being handled and it was certainly causing some pain.

The decision was “wrong” and “appalling”, according to some, while Carter, who played 13 seasons for the Crusaders before heading overseas, was labelled a “traitor” for the move.

Check out the video above to see all the different reactions form Cantabrians about losing Carter to the Blues.

