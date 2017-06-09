Toulon reportedly chasing Malakai Fekitoa's signature after being shunned by All Blacks

Former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa is reportedly being offered a two-year contract to play for French club Toulon.

The Highlanders star was left out of Steve Hansen's squad for the British and Irish Lions tour, with Toulon jumping at the chance to get Fekitoa's signature.

French sports website Midi Olympique reported that Toulon are confident Fekitoa, 25, will become a huge asset to their star-studded team.

The Tongan-born rugby star is off contract at the end of the year.

Midi Olympique reported last year in November that Fekitoa and current All Black Israel Dagg met with Toulon's owner at a hotel during the All Blacks' end of year tour.