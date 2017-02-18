Toulon owner claims Dan Carter 'dreaming of his tax inspector' with Japan deal

All Blacks legend Dan Carter has been the target of an extraordinary rant from Toulon club owner Mourad Boudjellal, being accused of chasing money when leaving French club Racing 92 for Japan's Kobe Steelers.

Dan Carter for Racing 92 Source: Getty

Carter, 35, last week rejected the proposition of re-signing with Racing, choosing to move to play in Japan from 2018 instead.

Speaking on Eurosport, Boudjellal targeted Carter, unable to fathom why he would leave France for Japan at the end of his current deal.

"Dan Carter told us this week that he is 35, 36, and is leaving for Japan," he said.

"But it must also be said that there is a beautiful financial project in a league where there are 10 matches including eight to play against one-legged players. All will be well, there is no problem."

Boudjellal concluded by accusing Carter of merely thinking of his bank balance, rather than his career, despite travelling to Japan as the nation prepares for the 2019 World Cup.

"This is not something that makes a rugby player dream of going to Japan. This is just dreaming of his tax inspector."

"It is normal that he wanted, for his old age, to have a more juicy contract."