Touching scenes as Michael Fatialofa returns to club, five months after serious spinal injury

Source:  1 NEWS

Michael Fatialofa has made an emotional return to his Worcester Warriors, five months after being told he may never walk again after suffering a serious spinal injury.

There were scenes of delight as the popular forward returned to Worcester Warriors’ HQ in England. Source: 1 NEWS

A Super Rugby winner with the Hurricanes, forward Fatialofa was greeted by cheers and claps as he visited the club HQ, a touching scene captured on video.

He spent a couple of hours doing walking exercises on the pitch at Sixways.

Michael Fatialofa to return home after five months in hospital following spinal injury

He spent around four months in hospital after the January injury, with his wife Tatiana documenting his recovery on social media. 

