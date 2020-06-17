Touching scenes as Michael Fatialofa returns to club, five months after serious spinal injury

Michael Fatialofa has made an emotional return to his Worcester Warriors, five months after being told he may never walk again after suffering a serious spinal injury.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A Super Rugby winner with the Hurricanes, forward Fatialofa was greeted by cheers and claps as he visited the club HQ, a touching scene captured on video.

He spent a couple of hours doing walking exercises on the pitch at Sixways.

Read more Michael Fatialofa to return home after five months in hospital following spinal injury