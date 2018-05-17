 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Top All Blacks back for Bledisloe opener - including captain Kieran Read

share

Source:

AAP

A number of big-name injured All Blacks are all expected to be fit to face the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship, led by captain Kieran Read.

The skipper won't play a part in the France series, but will still lend a hand to his teammates.

Source: 1 NEWS

Coach Steve Hansen declared a host of his premier personnel will be available for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney on August 18.

The teams meet again in Auckland a week later, with Hansen anticipating a fierce challenge from what he describes as an improving Australian side.

World class No.8 Read, who hasn't played since undergoing back surgery in December, is expected to play 40 minutes for his Counties Manukau province on Wednesday.

It is hoped the 32-year-old will play out the remainder of the Crusaders' Super Rugby campaign, leading into the Rugby Championship.

Injuries forced Hansen to blood four uncapped players in his team's 49-14 third Test rout of France in Dunedin on Saturday to secure a series clean sweep.

Missing were lock Brodie Retallick, loose forwards Liam Squire and Vaea Fifita and five-eighth Beauden Barrett, who are all expected to return to action shortly.

Hansen said there was also a chance prop Nepo Laulala could face the Australians, having been sidelined since March with a fractured forearm.

Hooker Dane Coles (knee) could be back for the second half of the Rugby Championship.

But there were two casualties from the Dunedin Test.

Flanker Ardie Savea (ankle) is expected to be out for a month with an ankle problem while inside centre Sonny Bill Williams (shoulder) should take two weeks to recover.

Both are likely to win inclusion in Hansen's 33-man squad for what he predicts will be a genuine trans-Tasman battle.

He said Michael Cheika's team were unfortunate to lose their series 2-1 to Ireland, just as they were when beaten by the same scoreline in last year's Bledisloe Cup series.

A narrow New Zealand win in game two in Dunedin was followed by a loss to the Australians in Brisbane.

"They will come with confidence," Hansen said.

"I think they're a good side. If they don't have injuries, their starting 23, I would say 30, is really good. They've had a great series with Ireland, a series that easily could have gone their way."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

2
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

3
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:15
4
A dropped ball from the Kiwis led to England scoring through Tommy Makinson.

Kiwis start strongly in Denver but England surge past them in second half

02:14
5
Jacques Brunel says it was clear John Lacey should have cancelled the try after the referee blocked Baptiste Serin's path to tackling Damian McKenzie.

French coach says try shouldn't have been allowed after ref obstruction, Hansen disagrees

00:59

'I won't forget the look on Jacinda's face when she finally held the baby' - Clarke Gayford and PM reflect on holding baby Neve for first time

The PM was lost for words for a brief moment today when asked what it was like holding her daughter after giving birth.


First pictures of New Zealand's First Baby - Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford introduced their daughter to the world this morning.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

'It means bright and radiant, and snow which seemed like a good combination for Matariki' - Jacinda Ardern explains the reason for name of new baby

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 