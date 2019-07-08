TODAY |

Tony Brown turned down offers to join Foster, Robertson in race to be All Blacks coach

The race to be All Blacks head coach has begun with Tony Brown revealing he turned down offers to join Ian Foster and Scott Robertson to stay loyal to long-time coaching partner Jamie Joseph.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph watches as players warm up before the Rugby World Cup Pool A game. Source: Associated Press

The former All Black first five-eighth recently assisted Joseph with the Japanese side that reached the World Cup quarter-finals after a long period coaching together that included the Highlanders’ maiden Super Rugby title in 2015.

"It just didn't feel right to be the guy who's floating around between three different coaches to potentially get the job, it felt right to stick with Jamie and what we've been doing for the last eight years,” Brown told Sky's Breakdown show.

Steve Hansen and Ian Foster. Source: 1 NEWS

Brown made that decision despite Joseph not yet applying for the All Blacks job, but Brown was willing to be patient.

"I made a decision I'm going to stay with Jamie. If he applies for the All Blacks, I'm in. If he stays with Japan, I'm in,” he said.

"It was a massive decision, 100 per cent I want to coach the All Blacks tomorrow but it didn't feel right floating between three different coaching teams where I don't get a say."

An announcement will be made later today by New Zealand Rugby about the process of picking the next All Blacks coach.

The contenders include All Blacks assistant Ian Foster, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, and former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie with the combination of Joseph and Brown yet to throw their name in the hat.

Contenders: Tony Brown (centre) will stay loyal to Jamie Joseph (top right) despite offers from both Scott Robertson (bl) and Ian Foster (br) while Dave Rennie (tr) is also among the contenders. Source: Photosport
