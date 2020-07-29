Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time

Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown says the team has already "moved on" from the Queenstown incident at the weekend involving some of his players, who have been sanctioned but won't miss game time.

The Highlanders issued an apology on Monday after seven of their players were involved in a drunken night out during their bye week which resulted in a police callout due to guests at the hotel they were staying in complaining about their behaviour and noise.

The club added in their apology no Highlanders players caused damage to the hotel they were staying in or faced any police action.

Asked if the club was taking action instead by 1 NEWS today, Brown gave a firm answer.

"We're focused on rugby, mate - Queenstown is Queenstown," Brown said.

"We've moved on from that. The boys have obviously let themselves and the team down so they've got a big job this weekend to make it up to the team."

When asked if the players faced any disciplinary action, Brown simply answered "no", although the franchise later clarified they had been individually sanctioned by the chief executive but won't miss any game time.